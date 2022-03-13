YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local mother reflected on her son’s life during a family memorial service Sunday afternoon, and she is still seeking answers.

Fourteen-year-old Chaney Middle School student Landon Lockhart went missing in Nov. from his mother’s home in Youngstown.

Two months have passed since Lockhart was discovered murdered on North Truesdale Avenue — about a 10-minute drive from his home.

“He was very sarcastic, and he just thought everything was funny, silly,” said Lockhart’s mother, LaJena Solomon.

His family described him as a prankster who was full of life.

“I would get him in the morning with the spray bottle to make him get out the bed. So if he catches me on the couch sleeping he would get me with the spray bottle,” said Solomon.

Even at a young age, he was known for having a big personality.

“He wore these boots winter, spring, summer and fall. If you notice he has shorts on. It was the middle of the summer. We couldn’t take those boots off of him no matter how many pairs of sandals or tennis shoes. He would not let those boots go,” said Solomon.

Now instead of a home filled with jokes and laughter, Solomon collects mementos given to her by people who cared about her son.

“This was made by his nurse from the middle school. This is what was given to her when she lost her mom and she said it helped. It explains to you how you know he’s by you,” said Solomon.

“They’re canvases and we did them. People were able to sign them and say what they wanted to him,” said Solomon.

She waits for answers about what happened to her son and who killed him.

“This city is horrible. A lot of kids — it’s not all of them — but a lot of them could care less about life. I want justice,” said Solomon.