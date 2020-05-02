Memorial Day will look different in Poland, though recognition still planned

Organizers are asking Poland residents to go outside and sing the National Anthem at a set time

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Sons of American Legion Mahoning Valley Squadron 15 plan to still honor military heroes, though its annual Memorial Day parade and services will look a little different this year.

The parade and services were scheduled Monday, May 23 in Poland. Instead, organizers are asking Poland residents to go outside and sing the National Anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner at 11:05 a.m. that day.

After that, at 11:45 a.m., musicians, especially those who play trumpet, are asked to go outside and play “Taps.”

Vrabel said that Mahoning Valley Squadron 15 will hold a small ceremony with limited attendance at the War Memorial Building Post 15 Home, located at 35 Cortland St., for Memorial Day. The service will be streamed on Facebook Live and can be found at www.facebook.com/SALSquadron15.

At this time, flags are not available for the decoration of graves. Residents will be notified if they become available in time for the Graves Decoration, and placement will be scheduled.