STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Phipps Family Memorial is organizing various fundraisers, including a winter coat drive and chili cook-off, to help families in need.

Phipps Family Memorial coat drive is looking for donations today through Dec. 10 to distribute through the Struthers school district.

Collection sites for the coat drive include:

Struthers City Hal, 6 Elm St.

Youngstown AMVETS Post 44, 305 Elm St.

Ace Hardware, 1022 5th St.

IGA, 655 Creed St.

Holiday Bowl, 777 Youngstown-Poland Road

Krakatoa Tropical Food & Spirits, 7323 South Ave.

The chili cook-off will take place from 3-6 p.m. on Dec. 11 at AMVETS Post 44. All are invited to bring their best batch of chili for a chance to win bragging rights. The event will feature a 50/50 raffle as well as basket raffles.

All donations, tips and 10% of the bar will go toward helping the children of Struthers.

For more details or questions, contact the Phipps Family Memorial Facebook page.