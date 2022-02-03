YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two members of a ring charged with selling drugs in Warren appeared Wednesday in federal court.

Kvonn Watson, 26, of Warren, was sentenced to 46 months in prison by U.S. Judge Christopher A. Boyko after he pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, distribution of cocaine and distribution of heroin.

Also appearing before Judge Boyko was Sean King, 33, of Warren, who pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl and distribution of cocaine. He is expected to be sentenced June 1.

The two are among 10 people indicted in September 2020 by a federal grand jury for their role in selling drugs in the Warren area.

Members of the alleged ring used homes on Hamilton Avenue NW, Oriole Place, Austin Avenue, Kenilworth Avenue NE, Tod Avenue, Webb Court, Dover Avenue NW and Union Street to sell drugs from March 2019 to February 2020.

Investigators used wiretaps and buys made to confidential sources to help make their case.

Prosecutors are also looking to seize $21,565 that was found when search warrants were served during the case, as well as three semiautomatic handguns.

An indictment lists 21 times King was caught selling drugs and 16 times Watson was caught selling drugs.