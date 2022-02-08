YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman who was accused of selling drugs with eight others last year pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge Tuesday in federal court.

Ghalayah L. “Ghello” LaBooth, 42, entered a plea to a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine before U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio.

Sentencing is set for May 31 before Judge Nugent.

LaBooth was one of nine people indicted by a federal grand jury.

A 58-count indictment handed down in June accused LaBooth and eight others of selling heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine in the Youngstown area.

Investigators used search warrants to get wiretaps to help build their case. At least 38 calls or texts dealing with drugs or drug transactions are listed in the indictment. Code words used by the defendants included “man,” “girl,” “boy,” “hardware,” “zipper,” “vick” and “onion,” according to the indictment.

The indictment said the ring operated from July 2019 to December 2019.

The government lists at least two recordings in the indictment of LaBooth talking to another person to set up a meeting to sell drugs.

Although LaBooth was indicted in June, she was not taken into custody until October.

Judge Nugent also approved a motion by LaBooth’s attorneys to allow her to attend in-patient drug treatment prior to her sentencing, and he also gave her a $10,000 bond.

Judge Nugent ordered that LaBooth be held in federal detention until a facility can be found for her to get treatment.

LaBooth is the fifth of the nine defendants in the case to plead guilty.