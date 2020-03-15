Meijer withdraws application to build gas station in Boardman

A Boardman Trustees meeting on March 23 to discuss the Meijer gas station has been canceled

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Meijer has withdrawn its original application to build a gas station in Boardman, but plans to resubmit a new application for rezoning.

Boardman Zoning Director Krista Beniston says Meijer will resubmit the same two parcels at the intersection of Tippacanoe and Lockwood.

Meijer officials have additional information they want to present. The original plan was to build a gas station and convenience store at this site.

They will have to resubmit the information to the Boardman and Mahoning County Planning Commissions for approval. The Boardman Zoning Commission rejected Meijer’s original plan.

A Boardman Trustees meeting on March 23 to discuss the Meijer gas station has been canceled.

A zoning commission meeting on the new information has not yet been set. Meijer is also in the process of building a new store along Route 224 in Boardman.