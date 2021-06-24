Meijer store coming to Eastwood Mall Complex

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – An all-new Meijer supercenter will be coming to Trumbull County.

The 159,264-square-foot store will be located within the Eastwood Mall Complex where the former Super Kmart used to be.

There will also be a convenience store and gas station across the parking lot to accompany the supercenter.

Demolition of the Super Kmart will start soon.

The new Meijer is expected to open in 2023.

Meijer recently opened its first store in the area in Boardman.

