YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you receive SNAP benefits, Meijer is waiving the home delivery fee for you for a short time.

The grocer announced Thursday that those who order for home delivery on Meijer.com through Dec. 31 will not be charged a delivery fee.

The delivery fee will be waived at checkout when SNAP is used as payment.

Also, Meijer applied and was granted in October a waiver by the USDA to offer a discount on qualifying purchases of produce by SNAP customers. It’s in effect for one year.

In addition, Meijer is offering 10% off in-store fresh fruit and vegetable purchases for SNAP customers through Dec. 31.