Meijer matches fundraising for local food giveaway

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Now that COVID-19 relief programs are winding down, food giveaways are happening less – but there are still resources for anyone who might need a little extra help.

New Life Church on Western Reserve Road has a food giveaway starting at 7:30 a.m. on every third Saturday of the month.

Their generosity is made possible by donations from the community. Saturday was Meijer’s double match day.

The church has been raising money for their food pantry, and Meijer will essentially triple their funds.

“The $5,000 we raised, they will add $10,000 to it. We will get a $15,000 gift card to spend at Meijer for food, baby wipes, diapers, baby food, formula. Stuff like that,” said Anito Oles with God’s Warehouse.

Satuday’s giveaway included pepperoni rolls, fresh strawberries and grapes, cereal, milk, frozen meats and Oreos.

The next giveaway will be July 17.