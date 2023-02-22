HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Meijer is looking to fill 350 full- and part-time jobs at its new supercenters, including one that is opening soon in Howland.

Available positions include clerks, cake decorators, customer service, cashiers, receiving and meat cutters.

Starting pay is based on experience level and specific skills. According to Meijer, team members receive weekly pay, flexible scheduling, free education, team member discount and paid parental leave. They also have access to health insurance options and 401k retirement planning.

Potential candidates should begin the hiring process by applying on Meijer’s website.

Candidates can the click “Search New Store Open Jobs” button, enter “Warren” in the location search field, and click “search.”

Meijer will screen applicants within the next several weeks. Selected candidates will be invited to interview in early March.

The store at 2100 Niles Cortland Road SE is expected to open later this year.