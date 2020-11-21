Meijer gives update on timelines for store in Boardman

Company officials said they will make a local announcement when hiring begins

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Construction is still going on at the new Meijer store in Boardman.

Communications officials with the chain said they are planning to open in late spring or early summer 2021. The exact date will be announced 60 days before opening.

As for hiring, that is going to start in the first quarter of 2021, which is typically January, February and March.

Company officials said they will make a local announcement when hiring begins. All jobs will be posted on Meijer’s website.

Meijer is putting up the store at the corner of Route 224 and Tippecanoe Road. They expect to employ more than 200 people.

Two more stores in Austintown and Niles are expected to follow.

