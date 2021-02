Meijer tried, but couldn't get zoning approval for another piece of land closer to the store

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Meijer has a new location for a gas station about a mile east of its new store in Boardman.

The company bought a lot at the corner of Parkside Drive and Route 224.

Meijer tried, but couldn’t get zoning approval for another piece of land closer to the store.

The auditor’s website shows the price for the new location was $415,000.

There used to be a Clark gas station on the site, but it closed about 10 years ago.