(WKBN) – The final Mega Millions jackpot of January will be big at $421 million.

A single winning ticket could take the cash option on the jackpot amount, which would be $290 million.

It’s the 13th largest jackpot for the game in its 20-year history.

Mega Millions hasn’t had a jackpot winner since October 22. It keeps rolling over for its twice-weekly drawings.

The big prize is creating a Mega Millions jackpot frenzy among people buying tickets, wanting their chance to match the numbers and become instantly rich.

“Part of it would have to be for donation to churches and helping people out. That’s one of the biggest things and stuff because that’s a lot of money and it would be nice to do things for people,” said Dave Neiheisel, of Columbiana.

“I have a set of numbers that I normally play. It’s a combination of favorite numbers and birthdays, and those numbers are as lucky as any others. So we’ll see what happens,” said Elaine Jacobs, of Canfield.

A year ago, someone in Michigan won a Mega Millions jackpot of $1 billion.

January also had big jackpots won in 2018 and 2019. They were over $400 million apiece.