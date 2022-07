(WKBN) — As more people buy tickets in hopes of a win, the Mega Millions jackpot has gotten another boost.

The jackpot has now reached $830 million, making it the third-largest prize in Mega Millions history. The top two have been over $1 billion.

It’s jumped $40 million since there were no winners in Friday’s drawing.

The jackpot is available in installments for 30 years, or a single winning ticket can take the cash option — which is $470 million before taxes.