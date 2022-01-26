Johnny Maroun sells Mega Million lottery tickets to a customer at the family’s Marathon service station in Moreland Hills, Ohio on Wednesday, March 28,…
Johnny Maroun sells Mega Million lottery tickets to a customer at the family’s Marathon service station in Moreland Hills, Ohio on Wednesday, March 28, 2012. With a massive multi-state lottery jackpot up for grabs in Friday’s drawing, plenty of folks are fantasizing how to spend the money. But doing it the right way — protecting your riches, your identity and your sanity — takes some thought and planning. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)