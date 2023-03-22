NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday, the Newton Falls School Board will send out a statement asking the village to honor its former school resource officer contract.

The decision was made during Wednesday night’s school board meeting.

The district is currently without a permanent school resource officer. The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office confirms that they have had deputies doing walk-throughs of the schools though.

Newton Falls city manager Pam Priddy said when Newton Falls disbanded its police department, the school’s contract became void. The village, through its police department, was paying the school resource officer’s benefits package, but it’s now the district’s responsibility to pay those benefits.

Parents at Wednesday night’s meeting said they just want the school resource officer put back so they and their kids can feel safe.

“I’m not sure who is directly responsible for there not being a law enforcement on the premises but it’s concerning,” said Stacy Dean, who has three students in the district.

The school board did not address the parents during the meeting.