WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A meeting is set to bring township leaders, commissioners and representatives from Aqua Ohio together to take about water service in some areas of Trumbull County.

Residents in Vienna Township, Brookfield and Hubbard are looking at changing where they get their water. Right now, it’s from the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District, but there have been some complaints.

Some customers have complained about poor service and water quality.

Trumbull County commissioners announced Tuesday that a meeting is set for 1 p.m. Thursday, April 21 in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room in Warren to talk about the water service.

Those invited include Aqua Ohio representatives, Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer Gary Newbrough, MVSD Director Tom Holloway, Trumbull County Highway Engineer Randy Smith, and trustees from Hubbard, Brookfield and Vienna townships.