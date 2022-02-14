CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — County leaders and officials from Mercy Health are gathering Wednesday to discuss a proposed medical facility near KSU Trumbull Campus and the Trumbull County Career and Technical Center.

A public meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 17 inside the Commissioners’ Hearing Room at the Trumbull County Administration Building on Hight St. NW.

The group will be talking about a proposed Mercy Health medical facility on Educational Highway.

Mercy Health had announced plans to build a new hospital next to the Eastwood Mall, but those plans were put on hold in 2018 after the Lordstown Plant shut down. Mercy Health officials said they are still committed to considering building there, which would be part of the proposed Enterprise Park in Howland.