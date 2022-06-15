LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There was a meeting Wednesday afternoon in Lordstown to talk about where the water will come from for a proposed second billion-dollar power plant. No decision was made but we did learn more about what other village officials think about Warren providing the water.

Lordstown’s Board of Public Affairs was told Wednesday afternoon by Councilman Ron Radtka that building a second gas-powered electric generating plant next to the current one on Route 45 would require running water from Warren and not the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District which currently supplies Lordstown with its water.

“This project will not work going through the MVSD for the timeline of his investors, engineering, the way it’s set up. It’s just not an option,” said Radtka.

Lordstown’s Board of Public Affairs has the final decision on where the water will come from. Only two of the three members — Christopher Peterson and Mike Sullivan — attended the meeting.

“You know we’re not going to pass anything today. It’ll be on Tuesday,” said Sullivan.

Lordstown’s Fire Chief Travis Eastham said running a water line from Warren will only help if the second plant catches fire.

“So for me, the Warren city line does absolutely nothing for us for fire protection,” said Eastham.

Superintendent of Utilities Darren Biggs says he has not seen anything of how Warren plans to run the water line to the plant.

“We’re just accepting what’s going on. We have no idea how it’s getting here. How it’s going to be run. We have no details at all. We’re just saying yeah go ahead. Run a line all the way through Lordstown. We don’t have a clue,” said Biggs.

It was also made clear at the meeting that mixing water from Warren and the Sanitary District will not be allowed.

Lordstown’s Board of Public Affairs will meet Tuesday at 4 p.m. A vote is expected on allowing Warren water to be used. The same vote last month failed to pass.

Also on Tuesday at 6 p.m., Lordstown Village Council will meet and vote on entering into a contract with Warren to provide the water.

We should know a lot more on Tuesday.