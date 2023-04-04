WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Tuesday, members of the Warren community hosted a meeting to discuss the possibility of a charter form of government.

Advocates who circulated petitions to get the charter issue on the May ballot brought in guest speakers. One was a woman from Lorain who talked about issues she saw in her community, which were similar to those in Warren.

Tina Milner is part of the “Warren Deserves Better!” charter initiative group. She says a charter government would be more accountable to the people and would help modernize the city.

“We don’t have qualified leadership in key positions of the city. You don’t need any qualifications to be a department head — we need to do better,” Milner said.

The Warren charter will be on the May 2 primary ballot, along with people running to be on the charter-writing commission.