Meeting canceled after Youngstown pastor questions why it was being held ‘in secret’

Rev. Kenneth Simon said the purpose of the meeting was to discuss House Bill 154, which deals with low-performing school districts

(WKBN) – A meeting between local leaders and lawmakers is canceled after a Youngstown pastor questioned why the meeting was being held “in secret.”

According to Rev. Kenneth Simon, the purpose of the meeting was to discuss House Bill 154 — a bill that’s designed to “dissolve academic distress commissions and to instead require improvement plans for certain low-performing school buildings.”

State Sen. Sean O’Brien and Representative Michelle Lepore-Hagan confirmed that they were supposed to attend the meeting. Simon said Youngtown State University President Jim Tressel was also expected to attend.

Simon asked why the meeting — which was originally scheduled Saturday morning — was being held at a time when the Ohio General Assembly is finalizing changes to HB 154 and is on break for the holidays.

“Where is the voice of the voters of Youngstown who are currently being denied their right to elect city school board members with the power to govern their schools?” he asked in a press release.

The meeting was supposed to be held at the YSU Pollock House, where YSU President Jim Tressel lives.

However, when word of the meeting got out, it was canceled.