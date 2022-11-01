Editor’s note: This story corrects the date that applications are due. We regret the error.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Eastern Gateway Community College hosted an information session Tuesday about the Appalachian Community Grant.

Almost $500 million is available in the Appalachian Community Grant Program announced by Governor Mike DeWine in October. The college can apply for a portion of it.

“There has never been a better time to live in Ohio, and we’re making sure that our Appalachian communities also experience the economic growth that we’re seeing across the state,” said Governor DeWine in a statement. “This half-a-billion-dollar investment, which is long overdue, is an investment in the future of Appalachia and the future of each and every Ohioan who calls this region home.”

Tuesday’s meeting discussed the qualifications needed to apply for the grant, how entities can apply and how the money could be used. The grant will be for Appalachian communities and projects. Townships, villages, cities and councils of governments can apply for it, as well as educational institutes and nonprofits with government support.

The grant program funds sustainable, transformative change in the Appalachian region that covers 32 counties in Ohio.

Applications open on Nov. 2 and are due on Dec. 9.

Applicants are encouraged to work with their local development district to compile and complete their applications. More information is available on the Ohio Department of Development’s website.