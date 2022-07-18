YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On July 11, the business tenants of 20 Federal Place were notified they must vacate the building many of them have called home for years. This is due to a renovation project set to begin soon. Some of the tenants were given 30 days and others were given 60 days to leave.

Many of the tenants are small business owners. Below is some information about some of the tenants in the building being forced to leave.

Capitol Grill

Capitol Grill has been downtown for 14 years. The restaurant serves sandwiches, salads, hamburgers and more. Manager Christine Mechling has been working for the business for 12 years. She says many customers who come in are regulars that they have gotten to know and care for over the years.

Top Notch Meals

Vershanda Black opened her restaurant Top Notch Meals in downtown Youngstown a year ago. She said since opening she has had great business from her customers and great feedback. Vershanda said she wanted to open her business in Youngstown, even though she isn’t originally from the area.

“This is where I built my dream… I was able to come here and make my dreams come true,” she said.

Top Notch Meals serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. They have everything from omelets, egg rolls, fish, wings, salads and more.

Two Guys Clothing

Two Guys Clothing has been in downtown Youngstown for more than 17 years. The store sells men’s clothing including suits, tuxedos, jeans, shoes and more. It also offers alterations. The owner, Kim Mitchell, said her favorite thing about the store is the relationships she’s built with her customers over the years.

VXI

VXI is a call center located inside 20 Federal Place. It takes up the fourth and fifth floors and employs hundreds. The employees do everything from selling products to customer service.

“It could be energy-related. It could be technology related, so it’s vast and varied,” said Operations Manager Mickey Grubbs, back in 2020.

In 2021, VXI announced it would be hiring about 150 people for both its Canton and Youngstown locations.

Plaza Optometrist

Plaza Optometrist offers eye care for people in Youngstown and surrounding areas.

Eman’s Lebanese Cuisine

Eman’s Lebanese Cuisine sells Lebanese dishes from falafel, fattoush salad, and chicken and rice. It’s been located in downtown Youngstown for several years.

Cinemanix

Cinemanix is a creative studio that produces video, photography and branding. The business was founded in 2005 and has two locations, the other being in South Carolina.

Some of the other businesses inside the building include: