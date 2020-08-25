Meet some cute cats and donate to Columbiana County Humane Society this weekend

You can meet some cats who are up for adoption, as well as buy some fun things to support the shelter

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – If you want to help the Columbiana County Humane Society, there’s an opportunity this weekend to donate and meet some furry friends.

The event is Saturday at Pet Valu on E. State Street in Salem from 12 to 2 p.m.

You can meet some cats who are up for adoption, as well as buy some fun things like t-shirts.

Donations will be accepted. The shelter needs clumping cat litter, Purina Dog Chow and Cat Chow, KONGs, bones, peanut butter, cat toys, cat scratchers and cat trees/condos.

Monetary donations are also appreciated.

In July, the humane society took in over 200 animals agents said were living in filthy conditions at Alchemy Acres near Salem. The shelter was very quickly overwhelmed.

