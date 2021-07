POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – You will be able to meet Poland Schools’ new superintendent Thursday.

Craig Hockenberry was hired in May.

There will be a meet-and-greet at the Poland Swim Club before the new school year.

He’ll answer questions in a town hall type forum.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at the club’s main pavilion. Guests are allowed, but you will have to pay the guest fee.