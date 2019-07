YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A country artist from Medina, Ohio will be performing at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre at the Brett Eldridge concert Friday, August 2.

Styles Haury recently signed an agency deal with Creative Arts Agency, the same agency that represents country music superstars Carrie Underwood, Dan+ Shay and Willie Nelson.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Southwoods Health Box Office in the Covelli Centre or online at www.ticketmaster.com.