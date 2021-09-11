Medici Museum caps off weekend of honoring 9/11 fallen

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The Medici Museum of Art in Howland has been honoring the fallen heroes of 9/11 all weekend.

They hosted a special display Saturday night in remembrance.

Country artist Ricky Lee performed a concert this evening on the lawn. After his performance, as soon as dusk hit, anyone driving by the museum was able to see a blue light display.

The projection shows the New York City Skyline with two lights in place of the twin towers.

“Our main goal at Medici was to bring the community together to such a horrific day in American history and to have people reflect on what happened on 9/11, 20 years ago today,” said Medici museum director Katelyn Amendolara-Russo.

The blue tribute light display began Friday night and shut off at midnight Saturday.