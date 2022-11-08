NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — A car has crashed into a ravine in Newton Falls.

The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 100 block of Church Street.

A medical helicopter is at the scene of the crash.

Trumbull County 911 dispatchers received a report that a person had been thrown from the vehicle.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.