Coroner called to scene of crash in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A possibly fatal rollover crash took place in Columbiana late Tuesday night.

It happened at Routes 164 and 14 just before 10 p.m.

Initial reports said five people were injured, but we’re hearing now that it may be a fatal accident as the coroner was called to the scene.

A medical helicopter was also called.

