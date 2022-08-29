FOWLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A medical helicopter has been called to a crash Monday on Route 11 near the Fowler/Johnston line.

According to 911 calls, a truck hit a bridge. It happened just before 10 a.m.

According to OSP, the driver was alert and conscious when he was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Emergency crews are shutting down a portion of Route 11 northbound and southbound in the area of the crash.

The crash is in the southbound lanes.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.