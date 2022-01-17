YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many area medical facilities have adjusted their opening times because of the severe weather.

Steward Medical Group physician offices in Ohio and Pennsylvania are not opening until Noon. Mercer Family Medicine will also be closed until noon, which includes their walk-in diagnostic services.

All Mercy walk-in sites will be closed until noon

The Belmont Eye Clinic is closed for the day

All One Health Ohio locations will open at noon Monday

All Advanced Dermatology locations will closed Monday

Zinni Family Practice in Canfiled is closed Monday

Drs. Catherine Molloy & Melinda Smith (AKA as WRGynecology) Drs Smith Eucker & Liz Hutchinson FNP-C are closed Monday

All Youngstown Orthopaedic Associate locations will open at noon

Lippy Surgery Center is closed Monday

Our list does not represent all offices. Patients are urged to call ahead to their health care facility to make sure appointments are running on schedule or if they have been canceled.