Medical experts hopeful about recent decline in number of U.S. cancer deaths

The death rate from cancer in the U.S. saw the largest single-year decline between 2016 and 2017

(WKBN) – Recent data suggest that fewer Americans are dying from cancer.

The death rate from cancer in the U.S. saw the largest single-year decline between 2016 and 2017, which are the most recent years for statistics.

The increased survival rate was mainly due to advances in the treatment of lung cancer. A drop in deaths from melanoma was also dramatic.

Doctors are encouraged by the progress and say that you should be as well.

“Consider every diagnosis treatable. As soon as you’re diagnosed with cancer, you’re a cancer survivor. Cancer survivorship is very important and improving outcomes, no matter what the diagnosis, no matter what stage is at the forefront of every modern multidisciplinary cancer team,” said Dr. Carl Peterson, a radiation oncologist.

Cancer mortality has been dropping every year since 1992. Doctors believe some of the factors are early detection, improved lifestyle habits and treatment advances.

The report’s only problem showed that not everyone has access to all types of treatment.