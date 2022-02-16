WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The case of a Niles woman charged with assaulting an employee at the Trumbull County Jail was delayed due to a medical emergency in court.

Gretchen Heltzel, 29, was in the attorney/client room at the Trumbull County Courthouse to discuss a plea deal Tuesday when she suffered a medical emergency, according to reports.

She was cleared by medics at the courthouse and was returned to jail pending a March 1 hearing.

Heltzel is charged with assault on a jail employee in connection to an August 30, 2021 incident.

The charge is also in violation of her probation which was handed down in a sentence last year in connection with a July 2020 incident where she is accused of leading police on a chase following reports of an attempted burglary on Atlantic Street NE. Heltzel was sentenced to 180 days probation on May 14, 2021, but was back in jail in October 2021 on a probation violation.

She was incarcerated at the time of the alleged August 2021 assault on the jail employee.

She was indicted on the assault charge in December 2021.