Media prohibited from attending community meeting at Southern Park Mall

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Washington Prime Group is not allowing the news media at a public community meeting at the Southern Park Mall.

The company announced that media members will be asked to leave the property if they show up at the Coffee with the Community event at 11:30 a.m. today.

“While we have announced several exciting updates over the past few months, there will be no formal announcement and no new information shared today with the public. Our team’s focus today is to listen to feedback from our community. Because of these reasons, all media will be asked to leave the property today,” read an email from Washington Prime Group’s Vice President Kimberly Green.

The purpose of the meeting is for community members to share their thoughts on the Southern Park Mall redevelopment project — a project that may be partially paid out of employees’ pockets.

The total cost of the redevelopment is $30 million. Washington Prime is hoping to recoup $6 million through a combination of tax incentive packages.

Among plans being considered is to create a JEDD (Joint Economic Development District), which would collect income tax through a partnering community. Along with Boardman Township and the mall, that community would also benefit from the tax.

Youngstown, Struthers, Campbell and Girard are among the communities being considered as a potential partner.

A previous news release from Southern Park Mall owner Washington Prime Group said they’re looking for “support from local government partners to offset costs associated with non-revenue-generating investments.”

The Coffee with the Community event is designed to answer questions about these proposals.

Washington Prime Group is planning on turning the area that used to be Sears into an entertainment district with an amphitheater, green space, bars and restaurants.