MECCA, Ohio (WKBN) – An event aimed at raising money to help carry out the late Lindsey Villanueva’s legacy tees off this weekend.

The 2nd annual Live Like Lindsey Golf Outing is this Saturday at the Links by the Tracks in Mecca.

This year, 19 teams are taking part in the event.

The outing raises money for Live Like Lindsey, LLC. It’s an organization named in honor of Lindsey Villanueva, who passed away from a brain aneurysm in 2021.

Prior to her death, she had collected money for several years to purchase coats for children in need.

“Last year, we raised $2,400 in just a couple days of putting the outing together. This year, we plan on doing way better than that. We’ve already passed that already,” said Tony Villanueva, Lindsey’s husband.

“Lindsey’s mission started back in 2017 when there was a reach out to her privately from a school that needed… children were coming in without winter coats and it just kinda broke her heart as a mother of five. She said every child deserves a new coat,” said Kalei Hahner, Lindsey’s sister.

Live Like Lindsey was able to provide 400 coats to children in need last year. The goal is double that number this year.