Meat thief leaves mask behind during getaway in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have a mask and surveillance video as evidence of a meat thief who tried to return unpurchased items at a Warren grocery store.

According to a police report, a man walked inside the Sparkle Market on Parkman Road NW at about 6:53 p.m. Friday and went to the meat aisle.

Surveillance video shows the man selecting three packages of steaks and three packages of hamburgers from the case. He then goes up to the service counter where the video shows him trying to return the hamburgers as if he purchased them.

A security guard at the store saw something protruding from the man’s back, which he said was a back brace. However, when the man turned, his shirt came up and revealed the three packages of steaks he had shoved down the back of his pants, the report states.

Police said a struggle ensued between the thief and the guard and the thief took off, leaving behind his mask.

Police kept the mask and continue to review surveillance video of the incident.

