LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow visited Lordstown Tuesday and rode in the Lordstown Endurance electric pickup.

As a brand ambassador, he met with the employees and toured the Foxconn manufacturing line.

“I really wanted to partner with Lordstown. I was extremely impressed with the Endurance today. It means a lot to get this plant back open. It means a lot to Ohio,” said Burrow.

The Lordstown Endurance is slated to begin production for the commercial fleet market in the third quarter of 2022, with deliveries following in the fourth quarter.