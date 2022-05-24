YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local non-profit organization is in need of help.

Meals on Wheels on Market Street in Youngstown is in need of volunteer drivers.

The organization delivers hot meals to senior citizens and people who need assistance during the week.

Meals on Wheels takes eight different routes in order to deliver food, and they need eight drivers.

“We don’t have enough drivers to accomplish that so we have to double up on routes, and it just makes one person drive instead of an hour, and hour and a half, they’re driving two, two and a half hours,” said Meals on Wheel vice president David Scott.

To qualify to be a volunteer driver, you must have a driver’s license and a background check.

To find out more information on how to apply visit their website or call 330-744-3583.