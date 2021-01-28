Meadville woman killed in Mercer County crash

The accident happened about 5:56 a.m. on Fredonia Road at State Route 19

PERRY TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A woman from Meadville was killed Monday in a crash in Mercer County.

The accident happened about 5:56 a.m. on Fredonia Road at State Route 19.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 58-year-old Linda Peterson was driving a Dodge Caliber east on Fredonia Road when she ran a flashing red light at the intersection of State Route 19 and was hit by a semi.

The driver of the truck was not hurt and was wearing a seat belt.

Peterson was not wearing a seat belt, according to police.