McKinley Birthplace Museum holds 7th Annual McKinley Christmas

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The McKinley Birthplace Museum held its 7th Annual McKinley Christmas event Saturday.

The community was able to come out and participate 12-4 p.m.

“It’s a nice way to bring people together to visit sites that they might not ordinarily visit during the year,” said Amber Ferris, the museum director.

The event was held between several locations. A trolley shuttle took guests back and forth from the McKinley Birthplace Home, the McKinley Birthplace Museum and the Ward-Thomas House.

There was entertainment, refreshments, and Santa Claus was there.

There was also the Field of Trees display which will be up until January.