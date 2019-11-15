McGuffey Centre in Youngstown giving back this Thanksgiving

On Monday, Nov. 18, you can register to get a free turkey for Thanksgiving

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The McGuffey Centre in Youngstown is giving back to the community.

On Monday, Nov. 18, you can register to get a free turkey for Thanksgiving.

It closes once 75 tickets are handed out. It’s first come, first served.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can bring your ID to get a ticket to come back on Nov. 23 to get your free turkey.

Turkey pickups will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Nov. 23.

“The turkey giveaway is primarily for veterans and seniors first, they will come first,” said Charmaine Phillips at the McGuffey Centre.

After vets and seniors get their turkeys, the community of the East Side will be given tickets.

The McGuffey Centre will also host be a free Thanksgiving dinner.