McGuffey Centre holds first-ever toy drive

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The McGuffey Centre in Youngstown is working on providing toys to families in need this holiday.

The registration deadline is Dec. 11.

Families with children 2 to 14 years old qualify and they must be pre-registered. Everyone will be given a designated time to pick up their presents.

This is the first time the center has hosted a toy drive, but they believe the need for something like this in the area is much greater this year.

“Just trying to fill the need wherever we can as well as coming up with ideas and staying connected with the community however we can,”

The McGuffey Centre is still collecting donations. You can drop off new, unwrapped toys at their location on Jacobs Road. They also have a box located at the Dollar General on the corner of McGuffey and Jacobs.

Money donations are also appreciated.

For more information call (330) 744-4377.

