BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A McDonald’s employee who was on probation is accused of breaking into the restaurant after it closed and stealing money from a safe.

Officers were called to the McDonald’s on Boardman-Canfield Road around 6 a.m. Thursday after the opening manager found the door of the business unlocked and money missing from the safe. According to a police report, there were no signs of forced entry into the business.

The manager told police that surveillance video captured footage of the suspect, who was seen entering an office just after 2:30 a.m. The manager identified the suspect as another employee, Charlie Carlisle III, 44, who had worked the closing shift that afternoon.

The police report states that Carlisle is currently on probation. According to prison records, he has served time for past burglary and theft charges in Mahoning County, as well as harassment by an inmate charge.

Police say surveillance video showed Carlisle taking money from the safe without wearing gloves. He then took cash from the register and stole a laptop computer from the office, according to the report.

Wearing gloves, Carlisle then wipes down the safe and drawers before leaving, the report states.

Police arrested Carlisle the next day at That’s a Wrap on Boardman Canfield Road. Police said he had a laptop and over $300 in cash, mostly $1 bills, as well as a bag containing marijuana.

Carlisle was arraigned Tuesday, and his bond was set at $10,000. He was scheduled to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing on June 1.