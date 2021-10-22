McDonald’s new track open to walkers, with some important requests

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Phase two of the McDonald Athletic Complex is complete and the track is now open to the community.
The gate on the south endzone will be unlocked for walkers and runners that want to use the track. It’s going to be a popular place for everyone to get some exercise so school officials are asking the following:
- There are no animals allowed on the property at any time
- Anything with wheels will not be permitted inside of the fence, this includes items such as bikes, wagons, scooters and strollers
- There is no food permitted on the inside of the fence, this includes items such as chewing gum, candy and sunflower seeds (the only beverage allowed inside of the fence is water)
- Walkers and runners are asked to use lane 7 and 8 while on the track
- If McDonald High School students are practicing, we ask that you refrain from using the track until the practice is completed
- The football field is not open to community use unless the appropriate paperwork has been completed and approved by the administration of the McDonald Local School District.