McDonald’s looking to hire more than 195 employees in greater Youngstown area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you are out of work and in need of a job, McDonald’s is looking to hire more than 195 employees in the greater Youngstown area.

Open positions range from crew members to shift leaders and department, store and area managers.

They offer flexible scheduling as well as part-time and full-time options.

Representatives said their Youngstown restaurants have contributed more than $110,000 to employees’ education through their Archways to Opportunities program.

“At McDonald’s, we are more than just a paycheck. We invest in our employees and give them the opportunity to build a successful future,” said Tom Locke, local McDonald’s owner and operator in the northeast Ohio area. “Whether you are looking for your first part-time job or a long-term position with growth opportunities and employee rewards, there’s a position for you at a McDonald’s restaurant.”

Anyone interested in applying can visit www.mchire.com. Candidates can also apply through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant by saying “Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s” or “Ok Google, talk to McDonald’s Apply Thru.”