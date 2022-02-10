(WKBN) – All Locke Organization and Mahoning Valley McDonald’s restaurants will donate 20% of all sales Thursday night to Stephanie Tubb and her family.

On January 10, the Sharon McDonald’s manager was struck by a garbage truck on her morning walk to work.

Tubb was then flown by helicopter to St. Elizabeth Health Center, where she had to have both legs amputated.

Tubb and her husband have three children, ages 11, 3 and 2.

The company-wide fundraiser provides an opportunity for members of the community to support her recovery following the tragic accident. It will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.

Both her community and family want to ensure that she gets the support she needs during such difficult times.