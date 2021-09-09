McDonald stadium construction moving forward, homecoming game venue announced

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) -The McDonald Stadium construction project is coming along.

Several major steps in the project have happened over the past few months and more activity is planned for the coming weeks.

The grandstands were delivered, which will seat 1,000 spectators and include 100 chair back seats. Assembly should be completed by next week.

The final touches on the track will wrap up this week as well as the placement of the visitor stands.

The press box will arrive next week.

In the meantime, stadium lighting is being worked on and temporary restrooms and locker rooms are being put on site.

With all the work still happening, the homecoming game will be played on Sept. 17 at A.A. Burkey Memorial Stadium.

The new date to open the new McDonald Stadium is set for Sept. 14 for the game against Springfield Local.

Moving forward, the district will work on an additional phase which will include permanent locker rooms, restrooms and a concession stand.