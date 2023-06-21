MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – James Russell was hit while riding his motorcycle in Liberty Township in April. According to a police report, Russell was hit when a vehicle turned into the path of his motorcycle. His daughters were worried he wouldn’t make it when they first spoke with First News Weekend Anchor Megan Lee. However, Russell sat down with Megan Wednesday as he is recovering from his many injuries

The April 15 crash left 55-year-old Russell in the intensive care unit at St. Elizabeth Hospital Youngstown for nearly two months. However, with a fighting spirit, he was able to head home. Just because he’s back home with his family, his daughters say he’s not back to normal, yet. He’s got a long road to recovery.

“He still has lots of therapy, lots of doctor appointments. He has a big neuro appointment coming up,” said Brooke Collins, Russell’s daughter.

It’s been two since Russell came home from the hospital.

“I still have five broken ribs, here. Five broken ribs, here, and then I got this big part rib up here. It’s broke, and that’s always in pain,” Russell said.

Russell uses a helmet to support his head after almost half of his skull was removed. He says he remembers some of the horrific crash.

“I remember bits and parts. It’s kind of strange, ya know, waking up and seeing doctors’ eyes staring down on you like you are dead, but you know in reality you’re not,” Russell said.

Something Russell is so grateful for is that he has grandchildren to watch grow up. Children he will see thrive and his wife Tammy to continue to love.

“I told my friends, they said, ‘Well, what did Tammy do?’ I said she was right there for me. You couldn’t have asked for a better wife,” Russell said.

As far as riding goes, he has his riding boots on, the same ones from the accident. Some say he’s ready to get back to something he’s done practically his whole life.

“According to them, I’m never going to ride again. It’s in my blood,” Russell said.

Russell and his family want to remind everyone to share the road and look out for motorcycles.