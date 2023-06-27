McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) — One of the last remaining mills from the Mahoning Valley’s glory days of steel will be closing permanently before the year is over.

Late Tuesday afternoon, workers at McDonald Steel were told there was no longer a need for their niche. Therefore, there was no alternative but to close the plant.

This comes according to Ralph “Sam” Cook, secretary treasurer of Teamsters Local 377, which represents some of the workers at McDonald Steel. Cook says they were told the mill would close in September or October — and the warehouse would close sometime in December.

McDonald Steel has customers which only buy their products, and they will be told the products will no longer be available. The closure affects about 100 workers — 75 in the plant and 25 in the office.

Cook says they were told the company needed $60 million to renovate the plant.

He plans to reach out to Sen. J.D. Vance and Congressman Bill Johnson to say if there’s any money available that could help keep the mill stay open.

A statement from the company states that 80 employees will be impacted. The 14-inch hot rolled steel operations will wind down by the end of the third quarter — and the special shapes business segment will cease toward the end of 2023.

The company statement also read in part that McDonald Steel “will exit the special shapes business segment and cease operating its 14-inch hot rolled steel rolling mill … After a thorough review and discussion, McDonald senior leadership and the board determined that closing the mill was the only prudent economic decision.”

McDonald Steel has a long history in the Mahoning Valley. It was opened in 1918 by the Carnegie Steel Company, which later became U.S. Steel.

When U.S. Steel closed its Youngstown operations in 1979, McDonald Steel was bought by an investor group led by businessmen David Tod and Dan Roth. It would operate for the next 42 years.

Last year, McDonald Steel bought the Cleveland-based General Steel Corporation. Cook says it’s a small, non-union shop with about 10 employees and it will continue to operate.

The full statement from Mark Barkett, senior marketing director, on behalf of McDonald Steel, can be found below: