MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – A village in Trumbull County is celebrating big this weekend.

Oktoberfest is returning to McDonald. The day-long festival will take place Saturday in the center of the village, near the administration building. There will be free exercise classes in the morning, food, a craft fair, games, and live music in the evening.

It’s been several years since the village has hosted the festival and organizers say they’re happy it’s making a return.

“We’ve been wanting to do it for many years,” said organizer Kim Jones-Schmidt. “I know a lot of the villagers have been asking for it so we’re super excited to bring it back.”

McDonald’s Oktoberfest runs from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds from the festival will go towards beautification efforts at Woodland Park.